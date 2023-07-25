Soccer analyst, former Premier League goalie Shaka Hislop seeks medical opinion a day after collapse

Soccer analyst and former Premier League goaltender Shaka Hislop says he is seeking “the best medical opinion” he can get, one day after collapsing on the set of ESPN’s pregame show ahead of an exhibition between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl. The 54-year-old Hislop became unsteady while talking with colleague Dan Thomas and fell to the ground, prompting Thomas to call for medical help. At halftime of the match on Sunday, Thomas told viewers that Hislop was talking and conscious. Neither Hislop not ESPN has given a cause for the collapse.

