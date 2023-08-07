Soaring Orioles hovering atop the American League — and their future could be even brighter

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two years after losing 110 games, the Baltimore Orioles are suddenly overflowing with talent up and down the organization. Baltimore is at the top of a loaded AL East, three games ahead of Tampa Bay. In addition to a young big league core that includes Gunnar Henderson and All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles have eight prospects ranked in the top 100 by MLB Pipeline. That includes Jackson Holliday at No. 1. The groundwork is set for an extended period of contention for a franchise that lost at least 108 games in every non-shortened season from 2018-21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.