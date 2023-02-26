Soares hits late jumper, gets Oregon past Oregon State 69-67

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Rivaldo Soares scored the game winner with 0.7 seconds left and Oregon beat Oregon State 69-67. Soares hit a 3-pointer to tie it 67-all with 44 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Soares grabbed the rebound when Dexter Akanno missed a layup and then hit a pullup jumper to end it. Jermaine Couisnard added 12 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy had 11 and Quincy Guerrier 10 for Oregon (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12), which swept the season series and ended a two-game skid. Akanno finished with 17 points to lead Oregon State (10-19, 4-14).

