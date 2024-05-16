So Mi Lee shoots 66 to take lead in Mihuno Americas Open as Rose Zhang leaves with illness

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — So Mi Lee of South Korea shot a 6-under 66 after getting into the field less than two hours before her tee time and took a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Mizuho Americas Open. The event got off to a surprising start with the withdrawal of defending champion Rose Zhang because of illness after three holes. Besides Zhang, who was coming off a win in the Cognizant Founders Cup last weekend, Maja Stark of Sweden and Caroline Masson of Germany also withdrew, getting Lee and Mao Saigo of Japan into the field.

