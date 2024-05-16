So Mi Lee shoots 66 to take lead in Mihuno Americas Open as Rose Zhang leaves with illness

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
So Mi Lee, of South Korea, hits an approach shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — So Mi Lee of South Korea shot a 6-under 66 after getting into the field less than two hours before her tee time and took a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Mizuho Americas Open. The event got off to a surprising start with the withdrawal of defending champion Rose Zhang because of illness after three holes. Besides Zhang, who was coming off a win in the Cognizant Founders Cup last weekend, Maja Stark of Sweden and Caroline Masson of Germany also withdrew, getting Lee and Mao Saigo of Japan into the field.

