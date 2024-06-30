So long to the NHL’s centralized draft, with the league planning to do it remotely next year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — So long, Sphere. And say goodbye to the NHL’s centralized draft — for now, at least. The league is planning to shift from its current setup, in which team executives and scouts are all gathered on the floor of a venue to make their selections, to doing so remotely from their headquarters next year. Though plans are not complete, the expectation is the league will still hold some type of draft celebration in one of its markets for television purposes and to draw fans, and featuring its top prospects, much like the NFL draft is conducted.

