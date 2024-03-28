So happy together: Syracuse transfer Joseph Girard III helps lead Clemson to Sweet 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joseph Girard III had one goal when he entered the transfer portal last year — find a team that would get him back to the Sweet 16. Girard has accomplished that by helping to lead Clemson into the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend for the first time since 2018. Now that Girard has got back to the Sweet 16 — which he did as a sophomore with Syracuse in 2021 — he is hoping it lasts longer than Thursday night, when No. 6 seed Clemson (23-11) faces second-seeded Arizona (27-8) in a West Regional semifinal.

