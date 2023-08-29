So far in the Basketball World Cup, the US has shown off tons of depth

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Through two games of this FIBA World Cup, the players who lead USA Basketball team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots all share something in common. They’re not starters. It’s not exactly an overwhelming sample size, but those statistical factoids shed a lot of light on what makes this U.S. team tick. Nobody cares what’s on the stat sheet. Everyone plays a role, starter or non-starter, and that’s exactly how USA Basketball wanted this roster to work when it was assembled. The Americans are headed to the second round and close group stage play Wednesday against Jordan.

