So far, Auburn QB Payton Thorne a good fit for the Tigers after leaving Michigan State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne is adapting well to life in the South, and to the Auburn offense. The graduate transfer from Michigan State has quickly settled in as Hugh Freeze’s starting quarterback. Thorne will make his first start for the Tigers on Saturday against UMass. Freeze and the Tigers hope he will help turn around a passing game that was the Southeastern Conference’s worst last season.

