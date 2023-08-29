So far, Auburn QB Payton Thorne a good fit for the Tigers after leaving Michigan State

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne talks to a reporter Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Thorne is adapting well to life in the South, and to the Auburn offense. The graduate transfer from Michigan State has quickly settled in as Hugh Freeze’s starting quarterback in a region his family formerly passed through only on the way to the Florida beaches. “I love it down here,” Thorne said. (AP Photo/John Zenor)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Zenor]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne is adapting well to life in the South, and to the Auburn offense. The graduate transfer from Michigan State has quickly settled in as Hugh Freeze’s starting quarterback. Thorne will make his first start for the Tigers on Saturday against UMass. Freeze and the Tigers hope he will help turn around a passing game that was the Southeastern Conference’s worst last season.

