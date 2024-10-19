Snyder throws for 3 TDs, runs for game-winner in Eastern Michigan’s 38-34 win over Chippewas

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw for three touchdowns but it was his sneak into the end zone late in the game that gave Eastern Michigan a 38-34 win over Central Michigan on Saturday. The Eagles (5-2, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 34-16 deficit. Snyder threw touchdown passes of 49 and 30 yards to Terry Lockett to get the Eagles within three points and they got the ball back with 1:42 left at their 38. On fourth down from inside the 1-yard line, Snyder powered into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

