Snubbed by their first choice, the Los Angeles Lakers must resume their head coaching search

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers must continue their latest coaching search with the basketball world already knowing their first choice turned them down. Dan Hurley emerged from his dalliance with the NBA with the leverage to finish a lucrative new contract at UConn. The Lakers have endured their share of embarrassments in recent years, but a snub by a college coach is among the roughest twists yet. So the Lakers must resume a search that has stretched well into its second month since Darvin Ham’s firing May 3 and has yet to produce a slam-dunk choice.

