Snubbed by their first choice, the Los Angeles Lakers must resume their head coaching search

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls towards his players during the first half of the Elite 8 college basketball game against Illinois in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Boston. The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers must continue their latest coaching search with the basketball world already knowing their first choice turned them down. Dan Hurley emerged from his dalliance with the NBA with the leverage to finish a lucrative new contract at UConn. The Lakers have endured their share of embarrassments in recent years, but a snub by a college coach is among the roughest twists yet. So the Lakers must resume a search that has stretched well into its second month since Darvin Ham’s firing May 3 and has yet to produce a slam-dunk choice.

