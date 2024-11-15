Snooker player Mark King banned for 5 years for fixing match and providing inside information

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — English snooker player Mark King has been handed a five-year ban after being found guilty of match-fixing and providing inside information in the latest corruption scandal to blight the sport. The punishment for the 50-year-old King related to a match against Joe Perry at the Welsh Open played on Feb. 13 last year that was flagged for suspicious betting patterns. King’s ban ends after March 17, 2028, and he was also ordered to pay more than 68,000 pounds ($86,000) in costs. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 11 in 2003. King’s suspension comes after Chinese players Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were handed lifetime bans from snooker last year for their role in a match-fixing scandal involving eight more of their countrymen.

