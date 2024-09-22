Snipes runs for 2 2nd-half touchdowns as Hampton tops longtime rival Howard 27-20

Ja’Quan Snipes ran for two second-half touchdowns, including a 53-yard sprint to take the lead, and Hampton pulled away to earn a 27-20 win over longtime rival Howard in the Truth and Service Classic. The rivalry between two of the most prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities dates to 1908 and has long been known as The Battle for the Real HU. Since 2021 it has been dubbed the Truth and Service Classic and has been held at Audi Field, a 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that is the home field for D.C. United of the MLS.

