Sneed’s forced fumble, McCaffrey’s touchdown among the plays that helped Chiefs, 49ers keep going

LAS VEGAS (AP) — They’re the plays that shaped this year’s postseason. A pick-6 by Steven Nelson. A holding call on the Rams. A forced fumble by L’Jarius Sneed — and another by Tashaun Gipson. The win probability stats posted online by numberFire are helpful in determining the most important moments of the playoffs. There are a variety of ways a game can change, and that’s been evident in the games that led to this week’s Super Bowl matchup between Kansas City and San Francisco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.