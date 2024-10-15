Snake slithers through Dodgers dugout during NLCS loss to Mets

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brent Honeywell celebrates after the last out in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. The reptile appeared in the top of the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. It wasn’t big enough to put a scare into anyone. Reliever Brent Honeywell says he was hoping it was a rally snake and that it would spur the Dodgers to victory. That didn’t happen. Eventually, the snake was wrapped in a towel by a member of the grounds crew.

