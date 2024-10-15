Snake slithers through Dodgers dugout during NLCS loss to Mets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. The reptile appeared in the top of the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. It wasn’t big enough to put a scare into anyone. Reliever Brent Honeywell says he was hoping it was a rally snake and that it would spur the Dodgers to victory. That didn’t happen. Eventually, the snake was wrapped in a towel by a member of the grounds crew.

