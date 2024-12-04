SMU’s ‘Pony Express’ ride to the top of the ACC in its league debut makes Dickerson proud

DALLAS (AP) — There were times when Eric Dickerson said SMU should just shut down its football program for good in the aftermath of becoming the only school ever given the NCAA’s so-called death penalty. Now Dickerson, one of the star running backs in SMU’s previous heyday, is among the superfans for the quick ride of the new “Pony Express” to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the league debut. The eighth-ranked Mustangs play No. 18 Clemson on Saturday night for the ACC title and a playoff berth. Dickerson says he would have never dreamed that, and is so proud.

