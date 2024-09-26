SMU’s first ACC game against Florida State loses some luster with Seminoles’ struggles

The buzz isn’t quite what was expected for SMU’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game against Florida State. Before the inaugural ACC season for the Mustangs, the Seminoles were ranked 10th and had a 17-game winning streak in the regular season. Florida State barely avoided bringing an 0-4 record into Dallas. SMU being favored helps illustrate that the Mustangs can be competitive in their return to a power conference after winning the American Athletic title last season. They’re also coming off a 66-42 victory over TCU of the Big 12.

