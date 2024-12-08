SMU to visit Penn State in opening CFP round with Boise State awaiting the winner in the Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 12 Southern Methodist will face No. 5 Penn State in the opening round of the College Football Playoff after edging Alabama in the final rankings. The Mustangs lost 34-31 to No. 13 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday night, but earned the No. 12 seed as the CFP’s last at-large selection over the Crimson Tide. SMU’s berth gives the ACC two teams in the 12-team playoff a year after unbeaten Florida State was left out of the final four-team bracket. Penn State earned the No. 6 seed in the CFP after losing 45-37 to top-ranked Oregon in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday. The winner will face No. 8 Boise State and electric running back Ashton Jeanty in the the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31.

