SMU suspends football player named in high-speed Dallas crash

DALLAS (AP) — SMU football player Teddy Knox has been suspended after being identified as the second driver along with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in a high-speed, chain-reaction crash in Dallas. The school says it was made aware of an arrest warrant for Knox issued by Dallas police. The school is declining to offer further details on the suspension, citing student privacy laws. The 21-year-old Knox and Rice are facing multiple counts in connection with the crash April 6.

