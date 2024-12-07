SMU shuts down Virginia over long stretch, wins ACC debut 63-51

DALLAS (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points and SMU held Virginia without a field goal over the final 10 minutes of a 63-51 victory over the Cavaliers. It was the Mustangs’ first conference game as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. SMU led by two points at halftime, then Virginia’s Isaac McKneely converted a four-point play and followed it up with a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 45-38 lead with just over 10 minutes to go. They did not make another field goal. The Cavaliers missed their final nine shots but were still behind by only three points with 2 1/2 minutes to go. But they did not score again, missing three shots and not attempting a free throw. They had three turnovers in that final stretch.

