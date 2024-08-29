SMU set for 1st home game since joining ACC in visit from Houston Christian

SMU is set for its first home game since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in a visit from Houston Christian. The Mustangs figure to have an easier time than in their debut as an ACC school last week. They had to rally from nine points down in the fourth quarter as a three-touchdown favorite in a 29-24 win at Nevada. Houston Christian of the FCS is playing its first game under coach Jason Bachtel. He was the Huskies’ offensive coordinator last year.

