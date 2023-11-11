SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC

DALLAS (AP) — Jaylan Knighton ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and LJ Johnson Jr. picked up 106 yards rushing and a touchdown as Southern Methodist cruised to its sixth straight American Athletic Conference victory, rolling past North Texas 45-21. The Mustangs entered the game in a three-way tie with No. 23 Tulane and first-year AAC member Texas-San Antonio, each at 5-0 in conference. The Green Wave — the defending AAC champion — plays host to Tulsa and UTSA plays host to Rice on Saturday.

