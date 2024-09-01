SMU rolls past Houston Christian 59-7 in 1st home game since joining ACC

DALLAS (AP) — Brashard Smith ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, 348-pound nose tackle Anthony Booker Jr. returned a fumble for a score and SMU routed FCS member Houston Christian 59-7. Preston Stone threw for two TDs and Kevin Jennings had one passing and one rushing as the quarterbacks split time in the first home game for SMU since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference. The lead was 42-7 with five minutes left in the first half a week after the Mustangs didn’t lead until the final two minutes of a 29-24 victory at Nevada.

