SMU pulls away in the second half to beat Washington State 77-60

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 16 points, Samet Yigitoglu added 12 points and 11 rebounds and SMU pulled away late to beat Washington State 77-60 Wednesday night in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational title game. Chuck Harris added 14 points, B.J. Edwards 13 points and Kario Oquendo 11 for the Mustangs (6-2), who shot 42% — 50% in the second half — and dominated the boards 51-25 with Matt Cross pulling down 10 to go with seven points. SMU had 22 offensive rebounds, outscoring the Cougars 21-6 on second-chance points and 44-18 in the paint. Nate Calmese scored 15 points and Ethan Price and LeJuan Watts 12 each for the Cougars (6-2).

