SMU gets quick ACC validation as Cal, Stanford also try to find their way in new league

DALLAS (AP) — SMU has found quick validation in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a thumping of Florida State. Even the shocking freefall of the Seminoles can’t take away from the strong ACC launch for the Mustangs. SMU has a chance to contend in its return to a power league after almost 30 years in conference purgatory. California and Stanford didn’t figure to make immediate splashes in the ACC. There’s been some promise early, but reality might tell a different story.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.