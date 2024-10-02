SMU gets quick ACC validation as Cal, Stanford also try to find their way in new league

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Fans in the SMU student section hold up a sign during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

DALLAS (AP) — SMU has found quick validation in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a thumping of Florida State. Even the shocking freefall of the Seminoles can’t take away from the strong ACC launch for the Mustangs. SMU has a chance to contend in its return to a power league after almost 30 years in conference purgatory. California and Stanford didn’t figure to make immediate splashes in the ACC. There’s been some promise early, but reality might tell a different story.

