SMU gets 4 TDs from Smith and three more with offense watching, beats TCU 66-42 after Dykes ejected

DALLAS (AP) — Brashard Smith ran for 127 yards and three of his four scores while SMU also had three non-offensive touchdowns for the first time in 12 years in a 66-42 win over TCU. The 3-1 Mustangs also beat former coach Sonny Dykes, who got ejected after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at the start of the second half Saturday. SMU had scored 17 points in the final 1:28 of the first half for a 41-21 lead. The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the game’s first nine minutes, including Brandon Crossley’s 51-yard fumble return for a TD and Roderick Daniels’ 69-yard punt return only 58 seconds later.

