SMU embracing challenge of ‘moving up in weight class’ and joining Atlantic Coast Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coach Rhett Lashlee isn’t naive about the huge challenge facing Southern Methodist as his team transitions to the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. But that hasn’t dampened his level of optimism. He called it a jump, like moving up in weight class. Lashlee also said it will allow the Mustangs an opportunity to see where their program stands. SMU is coming off an 11-3 season and an American Athletic Conference championship win over Tulane, earning a trip to the Fenway Bowl. But Lashlee acknowledged that facing an elite level of competition “week in and week out” will be this team’s biggest challenge.

