SMU earns date in AAC title game but starting QB Stone injured in 59-14 rout of Navy

DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes before suffering an injury in the second quarter and SMU cruised over Navy 59-14 on Saturday to advance to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Stone had already thrown for 322 yards on 14-of-19 passing when he went down awkwardly while being sacked with six minutes left in the first half. He was helped off the field then taken by cart to the dressing room. SMU will travel to New Orleans to play No. 18 Tulane next Saturday. Tyler Lavine rushed for three touchdowns and Kelvontay Dixon had 125 yards receiving and two touchdowns on four catches.

