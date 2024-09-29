SMU dominates struggling Florida State 42-16 to win its ACC debut

By The Associated Press
Former President W. George Bush, center left, walks takes the field with his wife Laura Bush, center right, before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and SMU Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed for three touchdowns and Kobe Wilson returned one of three SMU interceptions 82 yards for a score as the Mustangs beat Florida State 42-16 in their ACC debut. Jennings threw TD passes of 11 and 15 yards to RJ Maryland and a flea-flicker score of 42 yards to Jordan Hudson for SMU (4-1, 1-0). DJ Uiagalelei was 12 for 30 for 222 yards, three interceptions, and TD passes of 9 yards to Kentron Poitier and 20 yards to Landen Thomas for Florida State (1-4, 1-3).

