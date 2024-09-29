SMU dominates struggling Florida State 42-16 to win its ACC debut

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed for three touchdowns and Kobe Wilson returned one of three SMU interceptions 82 yards for a score as the Mustangs beat Florida State 42-16 in their ACC debut. Jennings threw TD passes of 11 and 15 yards to RJ Maryland and a flea-flicker score of 42 yards to Jordan Hudson for SMU (4-1, 1-0). DJ Uiagalelei was 12 for 30 for 222 yards, three interceptions, and TD passes of 9 yards to Kentron Poitier and 20 yards to Landen Thomas for Florida State (1-4, 1-3).

