SMU cruises to 55-0 romp over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Preston Stone passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns , Roderick Daniels Jr. returned a punt for a score and SMU rolled to a 55-0 victory over Temple. SMU (5-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to take a 24-0 lead at halftime. Jaylan Knighton’s 3-yard scoring run gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with 4:31 left in the first quarter. Stone threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hudson for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Daniels’ punt return covered 67 yards and came after the Mustangs’ defense forced a three-and-out to begin the second half. Forrest Brock and Quincy Patterson teamed up to complete 13 of 29 passes for 107 yards for Temple (2-6, 0-4).

