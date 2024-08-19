SMU buries the painful ‘death penalty’ aftermath for good as its ACC debut draws near

DALLAS (AP) — SMU is ready to move on from the painful aftermath of the so-called death penalty as the Dallas school’s debut in the Atlantic Coast Conference draws near. The Mustangs wandered in conference purgatory for nearly four decades after the NCAA shut down the program in 1987 because of recruiting violations. Alums who were embarrassed back then are forking over the money now. The ACC announcement nearly a year ago triggered $100 million in pledges in a week. Board of Trustees Chairman David Miller says his alma mater is in the midst of a “transformational opportunity.”

