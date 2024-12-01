Smothers’ late TD helps NC State edge rival North Carolina 35-30 in Brown’s farewell at UNC

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina State running back Hollywood Smothers (20) gets into the end zone for a touchdown as he's defended by North Carolina defensive linemen Beau Atkinson (12) and Joshua Harris (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hollywood Smothers slipped through the middle of the line for a 2-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left to help N.C. State beat rival North Carolina 35-30 on Saturday night in the Tar Heels’ final game under Mack Brown. Smothers’ short TD run capped the go-ahead 75-yard drive that pushed the Wolfpack to bowl eligibility. That capped a wild finish that saw the Tar Heels take a 30-29 lead on Omarion Hampton’s 47-yard catch and run to the end zone with 1:51 left. Hampton ran for 185 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 78 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.