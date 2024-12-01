Smothers’ late TD helps NC State edge rival North Carolina 35-30 in Brown’s farewell at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hollywood Smothers slipped through the middle of the line for a 2-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left to help N.C. State beat rival North Carolina 35-30 on Saturday night in the Tar Heels’ final game under Mack Brown. Smothers’ short TD run capped the go-ahead 75-yard drive that pushed the Wolfpack to bowl eligibility. That capped a wild finish that saw the Tar Heels take a 30-29 lead on Omarion Hampton’s 47-yard catch and run to the end zone with 1:51 left. Hampton ran for 185 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 78 yards.

