Smotherman posts 63 for one-shot lead in Mexico, Rahm 4 back

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Austin Smotherman already has one victory in the Mexico Open. But that was when it wasn’t a PGA Tour event. He took a small step toward another with a bogey-free round of 63 at Vidanta Villarta for a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Tano Goya. Smotherman finished his round with four straight birdies. Defending champion Jon Rahm got off to a sluggish start. The Masters champion had five birdies over his final 11 holes for a 67. Raul Pereda is among those two shots behind. He made his PGA Tour debut on home soil with a 65.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.