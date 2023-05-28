Smoked: Olivares’ homer leads to smoking Kaufmann Stadium scoreboard

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Edward Olivares made quite the impression — a smoking impression on the scoreboard in left field. Olivares hit a 452-foot solo homer in the eighth inning of Kansas City’s 3-2 win against Washington that damaged a scoreboard at Kaufmann Stadium. The massive drive darkened a small strip on the left side of the scoreboard, and smoke was seen coming from the area where the ball landed. The 27-year-old Olivares connected against Chad Kuhl, tying it at 2. It was his fourth homer of the season.

