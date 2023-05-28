Smoked: Olivares’ homer leads to smoking Kaufmann Stadium scoreboard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Edward Olivares made quite the impression — a smoking impression on the scoreboard in left field. Olivares hit a 452-foot solo homer in the eighth inning of Kansas City’s 3-2 win against Washington that damaged a scoreboard at Kaufmann Stadium. The massive drive darkened a small strip on the left side of the scoreboard, and smoke was seen coming from the area where the ball landed. The 27-year-old Olivares connected against Chad Kuhl, tying it at 2. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.