Smith’s double-double leads Mississippi St. past Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 25 points and collected 12 rebounds and Mississippi State won its third straight, beating Missouri 63-52. Missouri used a 10-0 run established by a pair Brown layups wrapped around a pair of 3s by Nick Honor to reduce the Tigers’ deficit to 45-41 with 10:38 left. Mississippi State countered and went on to outscore the Tigers 15-2 over close to the next seven minutes to seal it. Backup Deandre Gholston scored 12 for Missouri.

