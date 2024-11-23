Smith’s career-high 205 yards rushing carries San Diego past Morehead State 37-14

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Smith ran for a career-high 205 yards on 31 carries and scored a touchdown and San Diego beat Morehead State 37-14 in a season-ending contest for both teams. Grant Sergent threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns for San Diego which ended the season with a four-game win streak and winners of six of seven. Bryce Patterson threw for 133 yards and a touchdown and James Louis ran for a touchdown for the Eagles.

