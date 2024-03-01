Smith’s 2nd triple-double powers Utah past Stanford, 90-68

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Deivon Smith put up his second triple-double of the season and Cole Bajema knocked down five of the six 3-point shots he took to help power Utah to a 90-68 win over Stanford. The victory makes Utah 8-9 in the Pac-12 Conference and in seventh place with three games left in the regular season.

