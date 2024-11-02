Smith’s 25-yard TD pass in overtime allows Morgan State’s 38-37 win over Norfolk State

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Tahj Smith hit Jaden Coffen with a 25-yard pass in overtime and Morgan State denied Norfolk State a two-point conversion to preserve a 38-37 win in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle. Sahr Gbundema, who kicked the all-important extra point in overtime, connected on a 47-yard field goal with :22 left in regulation to tie the game at 31 and force overtime.

