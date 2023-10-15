Smith, Valenzuela help Houston Christian ran past PVAMU 30-0

HOUSTON (AP) — RJ Smith and Jesse Valenzuela combined for 195 yards rushing and each ran for a touchdown to help Houston Christian beat Prairie View A&M 30-0. Smith ran for 108 yards on 14 carries and Valenzuela finished with 87 yards rushing. Colby Suits completed 19 of 28 passes for 166 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown to Ismael Fuller, and added 58 yards rushing for Houston Christian. The Huskies ran for 246 yards on 44 carries. Prairie View A&M were limited to 20 yards rushing on 22 attempts. The Panthers converted 1-of-10 third downs, had 110 total yards and were penalized 10 times for 100 yards.

