Smith TD run and 2-pt conversation in OT for Houston to beat Baylor 25-24

WACO, Texas (AP) — Houston quarterback Donovan Smith ran for a game-winning 2-point conversion after his 1-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Cougars got their first Big 12 road victory, 25-24 over Baylor. The home Bears began the overtime with freshman Dawson Pendergrass’ 3-yard TD run. Smith threw two TD passes in regulation. After his TD run in overtime, the Cougars called timeout and decided go for the win instead of trying to force a second extra period.

