Smith survives run-out scare as Australia dismissed for 295 to lead England by 12 in 5th Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Steve Smith survived a run-out scare and Australia took a 12-run first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes test which England must win to level the series. Smith came desperately close to being run out at the Oval by substitute fielder George Ealham on the second day. Australia was 295 all out off the final ball as Smith top-scored with 71 following a scare after tea. Smith initially looked out but instead of departing for 44 and leaving his side 195-8 he was reprieved by the TV umpire. Replays suggested wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had begun to nudge one of the bails loose with his arm before collecting the ball cleanly. Australia leads 2-1 and has already retained the Ashes.

