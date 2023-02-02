Smith scores 32, NC State blasts Florida State 94-66

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66. The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. Smith made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. NC State led 49-27 at the break after shooting 45.9%, including 9 of 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles got within 17 on three separate occasions early in the second half, the last time at 59-42 with 13:50 remaining. Smith then hit a jumper and finished off a three-point play and the Wolfpack were on their way again.

