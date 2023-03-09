Smith scores 28, Mississippi State beats Florida 69-68 in OT

By The Associated Press
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) goes to the free throw line after scoring and being fouled by Florida during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi State won 69-68. (AP Photo/John Amis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored a career-high 28 points, including a go-ahead basket in overtime with 4.3 seconds left, and Mississippi State beat Florida 69-68 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State advances to play top-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals on Friday. Florida freshman Riley Kugel made a 3-pointer with 37.1 seconds left to pull within 67-64 and Mississippi State turned it over near midcourt before Kugel was fouled on a drive. Kugel made two free throws, the Bulldogs turned it over again and Niels Lane scored with 11.8 left to give Florida a 68-67 lead. Mississippi State elected not to call a timeout and Davis drove the lane to find Smith open for a basket.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.