Smith scores 28, Mississippi State beats Florida 69-68 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored a career-high 28 points, including a go-ahead basket in overtime with 4.3 seconds left, and Mississippi State beat Florida 69-68 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State advances to play top-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals on Friday. Florida freshman Riley Kugel made a 3-pointer with 37.1 seconds left to pull within 67-64 and Mississippi State turned it over near midcourt before Kugel was fouled on a drive. Kugel made two free throws, the Bulldogs turned it over again and Niels Lane scored with 11.8 left to give Florida a 68-67 lead. Mississippi State elected not to call a timeout and Davis drove the lane to find Smith open for a basket.

