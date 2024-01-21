Smith scores 24 to lead Utah to 80-77 victory over Oregon

Deivon Smith scored 15 of his career-high 24 points in the second half and Utah got the better of Oregon for just the third time in 26 tries with an 80-77 victory. Smith sank 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers and finished one rebound and one assist away from a triple-double for the Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference). Utah snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Ducks (13-5, 5-2) and beat Oregon at home for the first time in nine tries. Jermaine Couisnard had 26 points to lead Oregon. Couisnard made 9 of 15 shots, including 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. N’Faly Dante totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.