Smith scores 21, sparks Charleston to 84-78 victory over Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Reyne Smith sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and help Charleston defeat Kent State 84-78. Smith made 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 8 from distance, for the Cougars (3-3). Frankie Policelli hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. Bryce Butler totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while fellow reserve Jordan Crawford scored 10. Ben Burnham had 11 points and six rebounds. Jalen Sullinger scored 23 points to lead the Golden Flashes (4-3), who took a 41-35 lead into halftime.

