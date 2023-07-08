Smith overcomes shaky start to lead LIV Golf in England

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (AP) — Cameron Smith is one round away from winning for the first time in 10 months. Smith had a pair of bogeys at the start of his round in LIV Golf-London. His card was clean the rest of the way for a 67 and a three-shot lead. This is Smith’s last event before he defends his title in two weeks at the British Open. His last victory was at LIV Golf-Chicago last September. Marc Leishman, Thomas Pieters and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for second place. Oosthuizen was 9 under through 14 holes at Centurion Club. He had to settle for 64.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.