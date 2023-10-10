Smith not burdened by All Blacks-Ireland history ahead of Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — Aaron Smith made his New Zealand test debut against Ireland in 2012. Ireland could also be the end of his test career in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Paris. Recent history weighs in favor of Ireland, which has beaten New Zealand in three of their last four tests, and five of their last eight. Smith is retiring after the Rugby World Cup and he isn’t looking back for motivation or inspiration. He says, “If you’re held down by the weight of the past, you won’t be able to play well.” He adds, “My energy is pushed towards more the opportunity that’s in front of us. It’s a final at a World Cup for us and we’re ready to go.”

