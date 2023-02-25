Smith, Moore lead Mississippi State over No. 25 Texas A&M

By PAUL JONES The Associated Press
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) dribbles up court while Mississippi State guard Shawn Jones Jr. (30) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 17 points and Shakeel Moore had 14 as Mississippi State beat No. 25 Texas A&M 69-62. Cameron Matthews had 11 points for the Bulldogs, who held the Aggies to one field goal in the final 14 minutes and outscored them 34-18 during the same period. Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia each scored 11.

