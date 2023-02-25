Smith, Moore lead Mississippi State over No. 25 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 17 points and Shakeel Moore had 14 as Mississippi State beat No. 25 Texas A&M 69-62. Cameron Matthews had 11 points for the Bulldogs, who held the Aggies to one field goal in the final 14 minutes and outscored them 34-18 during the same period. Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia each scored 11.

