Smith, Moore lead Mississippi State over No. 25 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 17 points and Shakeel Moore had 14 as Mississippi State beat No. 25 Texas A&M 69-62. Cameron Matthews had 11 points for the Bulldogs, who held the Aggies to one field goal in the final 14 minutes and outscored them 34-18 during the same period. Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia each scored 11.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mississippi State guard Cameron Matthews (4) fights off a steal attempt by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) and Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) link arms as they reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) is unguarded as he attempts a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis