Smith, Joiner combine to lead N.C. State past Va. Tech

By The Associated Press
North Carolina State forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) shoots over Virginia Tech forward Grant Basile (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Jarkel Joiner had a double-double and sixth-seed North Carolina State beat No. 11-seed Virginia Tech 97-77 in an SEC Tournament opener. Joiner scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reserve Rodney Rice scored 17 with five 3-pointers for the Hokies. North Carolina State led 53-26 at intermission shooting 63.6%, including 53.8% from distance.

