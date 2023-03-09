Smith, Joiner combine to lead N.C. State past Va. Tech

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Jarkel Joiner had a double-double and sixth-seed North Carolina State beat No. 11-seed Virginia Tech 97-77 in an SEC Tournament opener. Joiner scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reserve Rodney Rice scored 17 with five 3-pointers for the Hokies. North Carolina State led 53-26 at intermission shooting 63.6%, including 53.8% from distance.

