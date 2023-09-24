Smith, Jenkins lead Houston in 38-7 win over Sam Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Smith threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, Parker Jenkins had 105 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Houston beat Sam Houston 38-7. Smith finished 31-of-40 passing, and Jenkins had rushing touchdowns of 4, 1 and 2 yards in the first half as the Cougars (2-2) built a 24-7 lead. Grant Gunnell completed 14 of 22 passes for 100 yards for Sam Houston (0-3). Trapper Pannell rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, his first touchdown of the season, with six minutes left in the first quarter.

