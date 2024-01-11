Smith helps Mississippi State knock off No. 5 Tennessee 77-72

By PAUL JONES The Associated Press
Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) attempts a layup with Mississippi State forwards Cameron Matthews (4) and Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 14.7 seconds remaining, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-72 win over No. 5 Tennessee. The win marked Mississippi State’s first win over a Top 5 team since defeating Oklahoma in December of 2002. The Vols are the fourth top five team to lose in the past 24 hours as No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas also were beaten. Freshman Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1 in SEC) with 25 points, highlighted by a 5 of 10 showing from 3 point territory. Dalton Knecht scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for Tennessee (11-4, 1-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.