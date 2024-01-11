Smith helps Mississippi State knock off No. 5 Tennessee 77-72

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 14.7 seconds remaining, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-72 win over No. 5 Tennessee. The win marked Mississippi State’s first win over a Top 5 team since defeating Oklahoma in December of 2002. The Vols are the fourth top five team to lose in the past 24 hours as No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas also were beaten. Freshman Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1 in SEC) with 25 points, highlighted by a 5 of 10 showing from 3 point territory. Dalton Knecht scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for Tennessee (11-4, 1-1).

